Fresh tension erupts at Manipur University as police arrest 17 students

A fresh controversy erupted in the Manipur University on Wednesday as 17 students of the varsity were detained by police after conducting raids inside the campus, including boys’ hostel, following a confrontation with protestors.

A large number of students staged a demonstration in front of the administrative block of the varsity, continuing their demand to unconditionally release the students and teachers who have been lodged in jail since the September 20 midnight raid inside the varsity campus.

However, a confrontation broke out when police, guarding the block ever since pro vice-chancellor Prof. K Yugindro took charge, tried to disperse the student demonstrators.

Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the demonstrators but there was no report of any casualty. Later, additional police forces rushed at the scene and conducted raids inside the campus including the boys’ hostel and detained altogether 17 students.

Imphal West SP Jogeschandra Haobijam said, “We have conducted a verification drive of the campus including the boys’ hostel after informing the University authority including the pro-VC and registrar this afternoon. The drive was conducted to identify who are genuine students and who are not. In the process, we rounded initially 13 students and lodged at Singjamei police station for further verification.”

The Manipur University Staff Association (MUSA) and Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) has strongly condemned the ‘brutal’ action of police on the democratically protesting students inside the campus. It urged the authorities concerned to work out an amicable solution for the present imbroglio in the university at the earliest.

None of the students were released till the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, a research scholar of the Computer Science department of the university has lodged a police complaint against Prof. Yugindro for allegedly misusing public authorities by providing false information.

The midnight raid conducted by the police on September 20 inside the MU campus was the result of an FIR lodged by Prof. Yugindro, who had alleged that he was mishandled by students and teachers of the varsity. Altogether, 15 teachers and students are lodged in jail under the charges of kidnapping and attempt to murder, as per the FIR lodged by Yugindro.

The complainant further alleged that charges levelled by Prof. Yugindro were false as he (complainant) was on exam duty in the campus when the alleged mishandling took place.

