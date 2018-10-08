Manipur University pro-VC’s letter against Governor reprimanded

As the chief rector of Manipur University and the first citizen of the state, the governor was concerned with all that was happening in the campus, causing academic loss to thousands of students, the letter added. As the chief rector of Manipur University and the first citizen of the state, the governor was concerned with all that was happening in the campus, causing academic loss to thousands of students, the letter added.

THE OFFICE of Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla has reprimanded Manipur University (MU) pro vice-chancellor in-charge, K Yugindro Singh, after the latter, in a letter to the HRD Ministry, accused her of favouring student agitators.

The Raj Bhawan, in a letter to K Yugindro Singh on Saturday, also regretted the branding of students and teachers of the varsity as “terrorists”, observing that the “indiscretion” could lead to a further worsening of the situation on campus.

The Raj Bhawan letter said, “The Governor of Manipur is upset and surprised by your utterances, which are misdirected and misleading. The situation in the campus aggravated since you took over the as vice-chancellor (in-charge) and the police were called in to deal with the students.”

Pointing out that the governor is the constitutional head of the state, it said such a statement against the governor may amount to defamation and crossed the limits of protocol.

As the chief rector of Manipur University and the first citizen of the state, the governor was concerned with all that was happening in the campus, causing academic loss to thousands of students, the letter added.

The pro vice-chancellor, in his letter to the ministry, had expressed surprise and shock that “the Governor of the State has questioned my taking of charge of VC of the Manipur University and expressed, unfortunately, her overt support in favour of the agitators at the University, in my meeting with her on September 21, 2018”.

In his letter, he also complained that the state government’s decision to end raids against the students has “gravely” threatened normalcy on campus.

Following an FIR lodged by him, Manipur Police had launched midnight raids on September 20, resulting in the arrest of over 90 students. Based on the FIR, 15 students and teachers were jailed and the hunt to arrest the remaining protesters was on, before the state government ended the hunt, and the protesters came to the negotiating table.

He also requested that he be accorded Y-category security as his life was at risk.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App