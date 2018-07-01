Manipur University impasse worsens, seven HoDs resign

The MUSU accused the V-C of committing administrative and financial irregularities among others. The vice-chancellor, however, refuted the charges as baseless. The MUSU accused the V-C of committing administrative and financial irregularities among others. The vice-chancellor, however, refuted the charges as baseless.

The ongoing deadlock surrounding the Manipur University shows no signs of abating as seven heads of departments of the varsity have tendered their resignation in support of the students’ demand for removal of the vice-chancellor.

The HoDs tendered their resignations amid Saturday’s protest rally jointly taken out by Manipur University Student’s Union (MUSU), Manipur University Teacher’s Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Staff’s Association (MUSA) against the vice-chancellor.

The development comes a week after the teachers’ bodies joined the clamour for the removal of Manipur University V-C Adya Prasad Pandey.

“The University has been longing for a VC who knows what a university is, conversant with contemporary dynamics of knowledge-based competition, and above all committed to uplifting the atmosphere of Manipur University. While repeated suggestions and warnings have failed, the teachers were left with no option but look for his ouster. The agitation for more than a month should have caused appropriate response from any responsive and responsible governance. Since this has not happened, the HoDs had to join to buttress the general demand of the University community”, said Prof. Amar Yumnam, one of the seven resigned HoD (economics).

Showing solidarity to the students’ protest, six deans of the university had earlier tendered their resignation.

Meanwhile, the academic atmosphere of all the colleges affiliated to the Manipur University has been hampered due to the impact of the over one month long agitation of the MUSU.

The MUSU launched their agitation from May 30 and since then the administrative block and the examination control block of the university has been locked down.

As a result, the semester examination of the university was postponed indefinitely and it has also affected the semester practical examination of some collages.

The MUSU accused the V-C of committing administrative and financial irregularities among others. The vice-chancellor, however, refuted the charges as baseless.

R K Chandrakumar Singh, associate professor of DM College said, “The prevailing impasse of the university is the first of its kind in the state, where all the sections of the varsity agitate against the vice-chancellor. It has taken a heavy toll on most of the colleges and students community in particular”.

Noting that universities in other states have started the admission process, he said the students in Manipur who are planning to pursue their higher studies after graduation will be stuck as their mark sheet and certificate have to be given by the university, which is totally paralysed by the protest.

Tamphasana, a fourth semester students in DM, said many students are yet get the marks sheet of the third semester examinations as a result of which they are unable to submit forms and choose the subject for honours. She appealed the authority concerned to resolve the matter at the earliest, if they care about the career of the students.

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App