Manipur University impasse: Vice Chancellor breaks breaks silence, says he will not resign

Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad Panday broke silence on the varsity’s impasse, saying that he will not resign. “I will not tender my resignation. I am here to serve the university not to resign”, he said on Sunday. Speaking to reporters at his quarters in Imphal, Panday refuted all allegations leveled against him by the students, saying that they are false and baseless.

Panday claimed that since he assumed office, the university was reeling under a series of crisis in academic and administrative matters causing extreme hardship to students, teaching, and non-teaching staff. Nevertheless, order was gradually brought in the university under his leadership, he added.

Responding to allegations on his long absence from the university, he clarified that all his trips were for official duties or to pursue the interest of the university in New Delhi at the University Grants Commission and relevant ministries. He said sometimes he had to wait for appointments to come through and has had to delay his return to Imphal.

He maintained that the students’ protest started after he denied MUSU’s request for providing funds for magazine publication. “I referred the matter to the purchasing committed as there have been many cases pending in the university in connection with financial irregularities”, he said.

The Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), who is spearheading the protest demanding the removal of the VC, alleged that the VC takes leaves for a long time and never mentions his return date. It was alleged that Panday is incompetent for being unable to appoint a key post of the varsity. MUSU’s protest, which began on May 30, has paralysed the varsity with protestors locking down the administrative block. All semester examinations have also been postponed indefinitely.

While six deans have put in their resignations in connection with the protest, the teachers union has also joined the protest. The VC alleged that the deans were resigning following pressure from the agitating students. “It is unfortunate that some people fail to comprehend the selfless contribution because of their narrow views on what I have done so far for the development of the university during my short tenure of one and half years. Nothing can be achieved overnight”, he said.

