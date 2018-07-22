Manipur University impasse: All-party meeting decides to send vice-chancellor on leave

An all-party meeting chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday. An all-party meeting chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday.

An all-party meeting chaired by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday resolved to appoint a pro vice-chancellor of the Manipur University and ask the incumbent V-C to go on leave pending an investigation by the fact-finding committee.

“The present crisis in the Manipur University was discussed in detail. It was decided that a pro vice-chancellor will be appointed in accordance with the provisions of Manipur University Act. The fact-finding committee will also be urged to initiate and conclude its proceedings within the stipulated time. It was further resolved that the VC of MU be asked to proceed on leave,” said BJP spokesperson Th Radheshyam.

Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Professor Adya Prasad Pandey is facing multiple charges of administrative and financial mismanagement by the students; claims which he has denied. Demanding the removal of Pandey, the Manipur University Student’s Union (MUSU) launched their protest on May 30. While the protest has entered its 53rd day, attempts by the Centre and state have failed to break the deadlock that has paralysed the colleges in Manipur.

During the four hour-long meeting, issues related to the controversy surrounding the Indo-Myanmar border pillar number 81 and the framework agreement signed with NSCN-IM was also discussed. Altogether, 21 political parties except the Congress attended the meeting. The all-party meeting also resolved to convene a special assembly session to discuss the possibilities of the ongoing peace talks with insurgent group NSCN-IM.

To find a solution to the issue regarding the location of border pillar number 81, the legislators decided to constitute a committee that will consist of a representative from each political party. A team from the Centre and other stakeholders will also visit the disputed site for verification on July 24.

“There is no need to discuss the issues at this level when the House, which is the highest decision-making body, is in session”, said a spokesperson of the Congress. The monsoon session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is in session. However, the government clarified that the meeting was convened to take into account the views of political parties who were not represented in the state Assembly. “A discussion in the Assembly will not facilitate an all-party consensual decision,” the government said.

