Manipur University impasse: Protesters revoke stand to suspend strike, allege breach of agreement

Students closing the gates of their college to mark protest against the vice chancellor. (Express photo/File) Students closing the gates of their college to mark protest against the vice chancellor. (Express photo/File)

Manipur University community on Saturday revoked its stand to suspend the varsity shutdown protest alleging the authority of breaching the agreement signed on Thursday. Following an understanding reached with the HRD ministry and state government, the agitating bodies of Manipur University signed an agreement to temporarily suspend the strike, seeking the resignation of vice-chancellor A P Pandey.

As per the agreement, the protest will be suspended to later, as an order was issued incorporating mutually agreed terms. The mutual understanding includes reconstruction of independent enquiry until follow up action is taken on the inquiry report by competent authorities, preferably within a period of 15 days as Prof A.P Pandey will be on leave.

On Friday, the HRD ministry issued an order reconstituting a two-member enquiry committee to probe the allegations against incumbent vice-chancellor Prof. Adya Prasad Pandey. The committee headed by former acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, T. Nandakumar and M.K Choudhary, former vice-chancellor of Tezpur University as a member is to submit its report within a month.

The agitating varsity community has alleged the HRD ministry violated the agreements. “The university community were utterly shocked by the blatant violation of the agreements reached upon”, Debananda Ningthoujam, spokespersons Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA).

The constituted two-member committee not only conveniently dropped the term ‘Independent’ but also left out discussing the contentious issue of Prof Pandey’s leave, said the MUTA spokesperson.

As the order for reconstituting the fact-finding committee clearly violates the agreement between the varsity community and the state and central government, the former will not abide its commitment of suspending the ongoing agitation, he opined.

Lack of mention about Pandey’s leavy by the fact-finding committee has led to an apprehension that he will resume his official duty forcedly after ending his private leave which was taken on August 2, said the spokesperson.

Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) president, M. Dayaman said that a marathon meeting for three consecutive days was held with HRD joint secretary, G.C. Hosur on one side and Manipur Govt officials on the other in the presence of Manipur Chief Minister.

The non-honouring of the items of agreement amounts to insulting all of us including the Chief Minister of Manipur, he alleged.

He said the varsity community strongly hopes that the chief minister will appraise to the Centre to declare Saturday’s order null and void and a new order based on the terms of the agreement signed shall be passed taking into consideration, careers of students.

The MUSU launched its protest demanding the removal of Prof. AP Pandey on May 30, alleging the latter of committing administrative and financial irregularities in the campus. The teachers’ association later joined the protest. However, Prof. AP Pandey denied all the charges levelled against him as baseless.

