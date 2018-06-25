Manipur University impasse: Teachers’ body joins demand for removal of vice chancellor

Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey (File Photo) Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey (File Photo)

The Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) on Monday demanded for immediate resignation of Manipur University vice-chancellor, Adya Prasad Pandey while alleging him of being incompetent in resolving the prevailing impasse of the varsity. The development comes a day after the vice-chancellor gave his clarification on allegations leveled against him.

Unsatisfied with the clarification, MUTA convened an emergency meeting wherein it unanimously resolved to demand immediate resignation of the vice-chancellor among others. The six deans of the university who had resigned over the impasse also attended the meeting.

With the resignation of the vice-chancellor as the main resolution, MUTA has also submitted a representation to the registrar of the University. “The clarification of the vice-chancellor is too late. His clarification came after the damage has already been done to the academic atmosphere of the varsity. He has failed to resolve the issue in time which is why we consider him not fit to be the vice chancellor”, said MUTA secretary, Sanjumkuar.

The teachers’ association also demanded a high an independent high-level enquiry commission into the allegation on financial and administrative irregularities against the vice chancellor. MUTA has been donning the mediator role between the agitating students and the vice chancellor.

Concerned over the prevailing situation in the campus, representatives of MUTA have also met the Governor and Chief Minister of Manipur, seeking their intervening in bringing an amicable solution to the impasse.

Meanwhile, the resigned deans refuted the claimed made by the vice-chancellor that they resigned under duress from the agitating students. The vice-chancellor during a press conference held on Sunday stated that the deans tendered their resignation due to the pressure from the Manipur University Student’s Union (MUSU), who is spearheading the protest demanding VC’s removal.

“I requested the vice-chancellor to talk with MUSU, but he rejected my proposal. As he disrespected my proposal I resign from my post for I am not fit to work under him as a dean. I tender my resignation with my own conscience and not under pressure from any party,” said Jasobanta, one of the six deans who resigned. Extending their solidarity to the ongoing protest of MUSU, representatives of MUTA along with deans has informed to take part in a demonstration on Tuesday at university’s main gate.

