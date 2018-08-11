Manipur University impasse: Students’ community to boycott Independence Day celebrations

MUSU launched its agitation on the varsity campus on May 30. Since then, the varsity has been paralysed. (Express Photo) MUSU launched its agitation on the varsity campus on May 30. Since then, the varsity has been paralysed. (Express Photo)

Joint Students Coordination Committee (JSCC), a conglomeration of major student bodies, has announced that students’ community will refrain from participating in this year’s Independence Day celebrations if the Manipur University impasse is not resolved. The JSCC also said it will not participate in any events organised by the state government until the crisis in the campus is solved.

JSCC convenor, Ngariyanbam Milan, has alleged both the central and state governments of giving a step-motherly treatment to the varsity and its community. “The state, as well as the centre, has no concern for the career of students but all they care about is politics only,” he lamented.

Even as the Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU), Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and the Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUSA) have been demanding for removal of “irresponsible” vice-chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey for more than 73 days now, no positive initiatives have been taken by the government, he asserted.

Moreover, some vested people are trying to mislead the varsity communities’ struggle using their political influence, he further alleged.

Meanwhile, MUSU president M Dayaman has informed that the state government has given a positive response in connection with the removal of two UGC members from the fact-finding committee and establishing an independent inquiry committee as demanded by the varsity community. Even as a fact-finding committee was instituted by HRD ministry headed by a retired judge and members of two members of the UGC, the agitating members declined to accept the body.

They claimed that some members of the fact-finding committee were a close acquaintance of Prof AP Pandey against whom the MUSU has alleged irregularities. The allegations, however, are denied by Prof AP Pandey who is now on leave for 30 days. Representatives of the Manipur University community met Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his bungalow on Friday evening.

Dayaman said that if the government is committed to fulfilling its promise, the university community will try to restore normalcy in the varsity campus. Unless a written assurance is issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, we will continue the agitation, added the student leader.

MUSU launched its agitation on the varsity campus on May 30. Since then, the varsity has been paralysed. Pandey had stated he would not resign from his post stating that he came to Manipur to serve the Manipur University and not to resign. Colleges affiliated to the university have been affected by the varsity impasse.

