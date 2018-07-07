Manipur University impasse: Protesting students give three-day ultimatum to declare exam results

Hundreds of aggrieved college students under the aegis of the Joint forum namely “Joint College Students’ Forum” converged in front of the Manipur’s chief minister bungalow. Hundreds of aggrieved college students under the aegis of the Joint forum namely “Joint College Students’ Forum” converged in front of the Manipur’s chief minister bungalow.

A joint forum of colleges affiliated to Manipur University on Saturday gave a three-day ultimatum to the state government to declare the results of semester examinations, which have been delayed by the prevailing impasse in the varsity. The students’ forum threatened to intensify their agitation in the event of failing to fulfil their demand.

Altogether 86 colleges and institutions affiliated to the Manipur University have been affected by the ongoing protest of Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) demanding the removal of varsity’s chancellor, Adya Prasad Pandey. The protest started on May 30 with more joining the clamour.

“The results of the third, fourth and the sixth semester (graduate) examinations have not been declared yet due to the crisis in the Manipur University. As a result, students are confused as what to choose as honours papers to continue their studies. The crisis has also been hindering admission to post-graduation admission. All these are due to the incompetence of the vice-chancellor who fails to think for the students’ welfare,” said Arambam Vikash, convenor of the forum.

Hundreds of aggrieved college students under the aegis of the Joint forum namely “Joint College Students’ Forum”, a body formed by representatives of college students in Manipur, converged in front of the Manipur’s chief minister bungalow. The intention of the students’ group was to submit a memorandum containing the ultimatum. However, the silent protest ended with a confrontation with the police.

At least three college students sustained injuries and one collapsed, as police and students clashed in front of the chief minister’s bungalow of Manipur.

The impasse of the university has started affecting the career of students, Vikash said while holding both the state and central government responsible for the situation. “The state government and Union HRD ministry should bring a solution in no time. For this the only solution is the removal of the VC,” he added.

The Democratic Students’ Alliance of Manipur, another body of students, also warned of launching an intense form of agitation from midnight of July 15, if the government fails to solve the university issue.

