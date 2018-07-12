Manipur University impasse: Colleges shut down as CM Biren heads to Delhi to meet HRD Minister

Students closing the gates of their college to mark protest against the vice chancellor. (Express photo) Students closing the gates of their college to mark protest against the vice chancellor. (Express photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has announced to lead a delegation of ministers to Delhi on Friday to meet the HRD Minister in a bid to end the impasse at Manipur University. This comes after the volunteers of the agitating Joint College Forum of Manipur University closed all the affiliated 86 colleges in the state on Thursday and served a three-day ultimatum to the government to solve the crisis.

“We would press the ministry to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe into the allegation levelled against Manipur University’s Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey. In the meantime, we have been discussing the possibility of temporarily relieving the V-C of his administrative power during the investigation period,” said the Chief Minister addressing mediapersons at his bungalow.

Earlier in the day, the agitators had closed all the colleges in the state on Thursday, demanding an end to the varsity’s deadlock over the ouster of the V-C. We have given three days to solve the crisis and declare the results as the career of the students is at stake. But as the authority has failed to listen to our demand, we are left with no choice but to shut down the colleges. We will not give up our protest until our demand is fulfilled,” said Arambam Vikash, convener of the college forum.

Assuring a solution at the earliest, the CM appealed to the agitating bodies of the students and teachers to review their stand in the larger interest of the students. “If the allegation made against the vice-chancellor is true, then he must resign. But, it is unethical to give punishment to someone without a proper trial,” he said.

The agitation, launched by Manipur University Students’ Union (MUSU) on May 30, demands the removal of the vice-chancellor over allegations of taking frequent, unannounced leaves and spending lavishly on his travel. The V-C is also alleged of being incompetent as he has failed to appoint key posts at the university.

Pandey has claimed that the allegations are false and declined to resign.

Showing their solidarity, six deans and the entire 32 heads of departments of the university have tendered their resignation so far.

