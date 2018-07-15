Manipur University impasse: CM N Biren Singh urges MHRD to review probe panel

Manipur CM N Biren Singh has urged HRD ministry to review its fact-finding committee. (Express file photo) Manipur CM N Biren Singh has urged HRD ministry to review its fact-finding committee. (Express file photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, on Sunday, urged HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar to review the fact-finding committee instituted to probe charges levelled against Manipur University Vice-Chancellor, Adya Prasad Pandey. The chief minister, who is in Delhi met Javadekar and asked for a committee acceptable to all the stakeholders urging him to review the Ministry’s decision, sources told The Indian Express.

The agitators will also submit a memorandum to the President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the visitor of the University.

The development comes just a day after agitators demanding the removal of A P Pandey, resolved not to co-operate with the committee terming it an “insincere attempt by the ministry only to divert the attention from the demands.”

The agitators demanded an independent enquiry committee headed by a retired Chief Justice of the High Court and that no official who has worked with the V-C in the financial and administrative mismanagement be part of the committee. The fact-finding committee formed by the ministry has members from UGC and the MHRD, which is to submit their report within a month.

Meanwhile, in a public gathering, agitating bodies condemned the centre and the state government for supporting the ‘irresponsible’ vice chancellor and declaring the protestors as anti-national. They demanded to appoint an acting vice-chancellor during the judicial enquiry.

The agitation has halted the day-to-day activity in the university, as the impasse has led to delay in declaration of semester examination results forcing numerous colleges to be closed indefinitely.

