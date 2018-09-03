Manipur University extends V-C AP Pandey’s leave during inquiry period

Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad (File) Manipur University Vice-Chancellor Adya Prasad (File)

The Manipur University (MU) on Monday extended the leave period of the incumbent vice-chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey until the inquiry against him is completed and a necessary follow-up action is taken on the inquiry report by a competent authority.

In a statement on Monday, Manipur University registrar (in-charge) Dorendrajit Singh said, “Prof. Pandey’s leave has been extended with effect from September 1.”

On Saturday, Pandey submitted his joining letters to all the authorities concerned that he had resumed his duties in the varsity with immediate effect after taking a leave of 30 days from August 2.

The same day, Pandey also passed an order banning the Manipur University Teachers’ Association (MUTA) and Manipur University Staffs’ Association (MUSA), terming their existence against the Manipur University Act 2005.

The MU community termed the move as a total violation of the agreement signed with the state government and HRD Ministry on August 16, and demanded appropriate action against Pandey. The varsity community threatened to resume their shutdown strike if their demand is not fulfilled by September 4.

The ministry has also constituted an independent two-member committee headed by a former acting Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, T Nandakumar and M K Choudhary, former vice-chancellor of Tezpur University as a member, to probe allegation level against him Pandey. The enquiry is said to commence on September 6.

After the agreement was approved by the Union HRD Minister, the MU community suspended its agitation on August 22 and normal classes resumed in the campus the following day.

Meanwhile, the university community has reaffirmed that Pandey will not be allowed to assume the office of the vice-chancellor over any eventuality.

A joint meeting of the varsity community, CSOs, Meira Paibi groups and student organisations was held Monday at the office of MUTA. The members resolved to boycott Pandey from the varsity and to urge the authority concerned to take up appropriate action against him to for interfering with the normalcy in the varsity.

The meet further resolved to consider all the interim orders or the so-called ‘official order’ issued by Pandey from last Saturday absolute null and void until the inquiry against him gets completed.

The meeting also appealed to the relevant university authority to hasten the work of the independent inquiry committee and necessary follow-up action.

