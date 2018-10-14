Manipur University crisis: NHRC directs state govt to submit reports on September 20 raids in campus

A large contingent of Manipur Police conducted a midnight raid at the MU campus, including the boys’ hostel, on September 20 and arrested over 90 students and teachers. A large contingent of Manipur Police conducted a midnight raid at the MU campus, including the boys’ hostel, on September 20 and arrested over 90 students and teachers.

The National Human Right Commission (NHRC) has directed the Manipur Government to submit a report on the midnight raid conducted inside the Manipur University (MU) on September 20 within four weeks.

The commission has also warned of invoking ‘coercive process’ against the authorities concerned under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, for personal appearance if the report is not received within the stipulated time.

The NHRC issued the directive following a complaint lodged by human rights activists from Tamil Nadu, Henri Tiphagne, regarding the raid inside the Manipur University campus.

A large contingent of Manipur Police conducted a midnight raid at the MU campus, including the boys’ hostel, on September 20 and arrested over 90 students and teachers. At least 10 students were hurt when the police fired tear gas shells and mock bombs at the students who confronted the police.

The raid was an outcome of an FIR lodged by Prof. K Yugindro, who served as the pro-vice-chancellor of MU for a brief period, alleging that he was manhandled by students and teachers when he came to join his duty. Altogether, 15 teachers and students are lodged in jail under the charges of kidnapping and attempt to murder, as per the FIR lodged by Yugindro.

On October 11, the Manipur High Court suspended Yugindro from the post of pro-vice-chancellor and appointed former chief secretary of Manipur Jarnail Singh to function as the vice-chancellor of the varsity. The court intervention came following the failure of the authority concerned to resolve the varsity crisis.

Unhappy with the decision, Yugindro has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, challenging the order of the high court.

