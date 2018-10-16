Manipur university crisis: Jailed students, teachers set free after signing MoU with Govt

Six teachers and nine students of the Manipur University were among those released a day after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between six student bodies and the Manipur Government. Six teachers and nine students of the Manipur University were among those released a day after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between six student bodies and the Manipur Government.

A total of 27 students and teachers, who were lodged in judicial custody after being arrested in connection with the Manipur University (MU) crisis, were released on late Tuesday night.

Six teachers and nine students of the Manipur University were amongst those released a day after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between six student bodies and the Manipur Government. The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The 15 students and teachers of the varsity were arrested on September 20 midnight during a raid inside the campus, while the rest of them are representatives of different student bodies who were arrested for organising protest after the raid.

The raid took place after Prof. K. Yugindro, who held the post of pro-vice-chancellor for a brief period, registered an FIR against the teachers and students of MU for allegedly manhandling him. In response, the students of MU and college students affiliating to the varsity renewed their agitation, disrupting the normal function in the campus.

As per the MoU, the student bodies agreed to call off their agitations following an assurance from the state government to facilitate the released teachers and students. The state government also assured to provide all support to the two men independent enquiry committee to expedite the ongoing enquiry against Prof. Adya Prasad, vice-chancellor, MU at the earliest.

Moreover, the state also assured to request the ministry to fill up the statutory vacant posts in the Manipur University for its smooth functioning, mentions the MoU. On October 11, the High Court of Manipur suspended the Prof. Yugindro as the pro-vice-chancellor and Shyamkesho Singh as registrar in-charge of MU and instead appointed former Chief Minister of Manipur Jarnail Singh as administrator to function was vice-chancellor. The court’s intervention came following the failure of the authority to resolve the MU crisis.

The state further agreed to urge the central government to expedite the relocation of the existing paramilitary unit (D company, 6 AR) stationed at inside Manipur University campus, which is one of the key demands of the agitating students.

The student community and the state government also resolved to cooperate and mutually restrain from any students violence or drastic police action in educational institutions as far as possible.

CM Singh is hopeful that normalcy would return in Manipur University soon. Claiming that his government is a people-oriented one, Singh said that doors of the present government are always open for dialogues to resolve any issue.

