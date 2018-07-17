Manipur University crisis: HRD ministry reconstitutes probe panel

The committee is asked to submit its report within a month from the date of issuance of the order after conducting a field visit and discussion with all the stakeholders. The committee is asked to submit its report within a month from the date of issuance of the order after conducting a field visit and discussion with all the stakeholders.

Ministry of Human Resource Development Department on Tuesday, reconstituted the fact-finding committee to probe the allegation levelled against Manipur University vice-chancellor Adya Prasad Pandey. In an order signed by the under secretary to the central government, Umesh Kumar, the re-constituted fact-finding committee would be headed by the former acting Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court as the chairperson of the committee.

Also, JK Tripathi, joint secretary UGC and Surat Singh, of the HRD ministry, would be functioning as members of the committee.

The development comes two days after Chief Minister N Biren requested the HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar for the need of an impartial inquiry to be headed by a retired Judge of a High court.

The reconstituted fact-finding committee would be free to devise its own procedure for conducting the inquiry, it said. However, “While formulating the final conclusion, the committee would rationally consider the response of the concerned persons in accordance with the principles of natural laws”, added the order.

The committee is asked to submit its report within a month from the date of issuance of the order after conducting a field visit and discussion with all the stakeholders.

On July 12, the HRD ministry reportedly constituted a fact-finding committee to probe charges against Manipur University V-C. However, the agitating bodies of the Manipur University community resolved not not to cooperate with the committee constituted by the HRD ministry terming it “insincere attempt by the ministry meant only to diver the demands of the university community”.

The agitators demanded an independent enquiry committee headed at least by a retired Chief Justice of a High Court after removal of AP Pandey from his vice chancellor post.

