Manipur: Typhoid cases on the rise in Moreh town bordering Myanmar

Fears of a possible outbreak of Typhoid epidemic gripped Manipur’s Moreh town in Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar after 25 confirmed cases were reported in various hospitals. While one case was reported at the PHC, 24 others were reported at Moreh Hospital.

According to the medical officer at Moreh hospital, Dr Kumar, the number of patients suffering from Typhoid has seen a rise with three to four cases brought to the hospital in just a week’s time. “We witnessed few cases of Typhoid since the end of September, but the numbers increased a lot in the past one week. We are still receiving patients having similar symptoms of Typhoid,” said the MO.

Based on the preliminary investigation, most of the patients down with the disease consumed water from the local river or the wells, added the MO. Although the source of the disease is yet to be ascertained, Joint Director Health Dr U Jugindro said that the department has collected water samples for testing and there is no need to panic. He appealed to the people to take preventive measures and advice to refrain from eating unhygienic food which has been left uncovered or drinking contaminated water.

Meanwhile, local NGOs along with residents of the border town have launched campaigns in the border town to spread awareness among the public on how to prevent Typhoid from spreading in the area.

