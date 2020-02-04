Manipur: Two samples sent for coronavirus screening detected with swine flu

Treatment for swine flu is available, but not for coronavirus. Treatment for swine flu is available, but not for coronavirus.

Two cases of H1NI virus (swine flu) were detected in Manipur on Tuesday, from among the samples sent for coronavirus screening.

Six samples from the state had been sent to Pune’s National Institute of Virology by the health department.

Dr K Rajo, director, health, said the two individuals are sisters from Imphal West district. One of them recently came back from China. They suffer from a mild case of swine flu and are stable.

“The health department had recently sent six samples to NIV, Pune, for testing of Coronavirus as a precautionary measure to prevent the deadly virus from spreading. So far, reports of three samples have been received. Although the NIV has confirmed two for swine flu, there is no confirmation on Coronavirus,” he said.

The director said swine flu cases were earlier reported in the state in 2010, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

“Though there are similarities between novel coronavirus and swine flu, treatment for swine flu is available, but not for coronavirus,” he said, appealing to people to keep their surroundings clean and maintain hygiene.

