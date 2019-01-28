Manipur: Two killed in septic tank explosion in madrasa

In a freak accident, a teacher and a student of a Madrasa were killed and another sustained injury when a septic tank of the school toilet exploded on Monday.

Police said the incident occurred at the Madrasa Mazharul Uloom located at Bengoon village under Mayang Imphal police station of Thoubal district.

The deceased have been identified as Md. Latif (50), vice chairman of the Madrasa and Md. Huissan (13). Police said the incident occurred around 2:45 pm while the school was in session while the injured has been identified as Md. Mustakin (15).

School authorities informed that Latif went to inspect the toilet after student complaint of a foul odour coming from the toilet of the school. During the inspection, the septic tank exploded in such a high intensity that it brought down a section of the toilet walls.

The wall collapsed over Latif and some students who were inside the toilet, killing Latif on the spot, police said.

The two of the injured students were immediately taken to RIMS Hospital in Imphal but Hussain succumbed to his injuries. The condition of Mustakin is reported to be stable.

Md. Habibulah, joint secretary of the Madrasa, drew the attention of the government to give necessary assistance to the family members of the victims.