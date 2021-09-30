Manipur: Two killed after WW-II era bomb explodes in Indo-Myanmar border town

Two brothers were killed on Wednesday after a bomb believed to be of World War-II era exploded in Manipur’s border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district. Police said the incident occurred around 4 pm when the victims were digging a pit in their backyard.

The deceased have been identified as Lalsangmuon Gangte, 27 and Lienkhogin Gangte, 23.

“As per initial investigation, we found out that the deceased were digging a pit in their backyard to dump garbage when they accidentally struck the bomb believed to be of World War-II era with their spades,” said M Amit, additional SP Tengnoupal.

In November last year, as many as 122 unexploded artillery shells of WW-II era bombs were excavated from the same place while leveling the area for house construction, the officer added.

Thangpao Baite, chairman of the area, meanwhile, urged the government to extend financial assistance to the bereaved family.

“Last year, the authorities removed a large number of old bombs from the plot where the two brothers were killed. Unfortunately, it appears that all the bombs were not removed. I appeal to the government to extend financial help to the family considering their loss”, said Baite.

According to Rajeswhor Yumnam, president of WW-II Imphal Campaign foundation, Moreh was the biggest depot of the British during its ‘Burma Campaign’ in WW-II.

It has been estimated that supplies worth over Rs 3 billion including ammunition, weapons, food among others, were stocked at Moreh.

“As per our findings, the area where the bomb exploded today was one of the artillery positions of the British troops. We visited the site last year when a large number of bombs were recovered,” said Rajeshwor.