Manipur: Two govt doctors suspended for skipping Covid-19 duty

Two senior government doctors of Moreh Hospital, who were posted at the Indo-Myanmar border following the COVID-19 outbreak, were suspended for failing to report to duty. The doctors have been identified as Bharat Singh (specialist, Bio-chemistry) and Dr. Ph. Angkhong Rongmei (specialist, surgery).

Deputy Secretary (Health and Family Welfare) Soiminlen Lengen stated that disciplinary proceedings against the two doctors have been contemplated for absenteeism and dereliction of duty.

As such, the doctors were suspended with immediate effect on Thursday under sub-rule (1) of Rule 10 of the central civil services (Classification and Appeal) Rules, 1965.

Dr. Sasheekumar Mangang, the spokesperson of Manipur health department, said that both the doctors were assigned at the Integrated Check Post (ICP), Moreh, bordering Myanmar since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak. The doctors, however, failed to report to duty, said Sasheekumar.

The Manipur government has set up two isolation wards at Moreh Hospital and ICP for COVID-19 patients. Moreh town is situated in Tengnoupal district that borders Myanmar.

The suspended doctors were ordered to remain at their respective headquarters (Moreh) and not leave without obtaining permission from the government.

The DDO and sub-treasury officer, Moreh have been directed to stop payment of their salaries with immediate effect and their salaries and subsistence allowance shall not be processed until they report at Moreh.

The Manipur government on Thursday issued an order to strictly implement the nationwide lockdown citing instances of violation.

The order issued by the Home department said all violators of orders, instructions issued by the competent authority will be prosecuted and punished under either the Disaster Management Act, (DMA) 2005 or any other relevant act as deemed appropriate. Similarly, companies or individuals refusing requisition made will also be punished under section 57 of the DMA, it said.

The order also said that all persons spreading false warning will also be prosecuted and punished under section 54 of the Act.

