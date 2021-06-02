Manipur: Two cases of black fungus found, ‘aggressive’ mass testing begins

The mass testing drive was initiated with the aim of early detection and early medication to flatten the Covid-19 curve, said the Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter/@NBirenSingh)

Manipur on Tuesday detected two cases of black fungus in Covid-19 patients in Imphal West district, a first for the state.

One of the patients, a 49-year-old man, is currently hospitalised at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), while the other, a 45-year-old man, is being treated at a private hospital in Imphal.

Dr K Sasheekumar, spokesperson of the state health department, in a statement said, “All hospitals, health care centres or clinics are reminded to report such cases, failing of which may attract actions under the current pandemic act”.

Against this backdrop, the state has launched “Aggressive Mass Covid-19 Testing drive” in Imphal West district. The mass testing was flagged off by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The mass testing drive was initiated with the aim of early detection and early medication to flatten the Covid-19 curve, said the Chief Minister.

“The mass testing and mass vaccination drive was taken up to prevent the state from moving towards any uncontrollable situation,” he said. Appealing to the public to cooperate, Biren Singh said positive cases would rise for some days with the beginning of mass testing, but would come down gradually.

The state has advised sitting MLAs of all 60 seats to set up community isolation centres in their respective constituencies for accommodating Covid-19 patients, whose number is likely to go up with the mass testing drive, Singh added.

Th. Kirankumar, deputy commissioner, Imphal West, said the district authority is aiming to conduct around 3,500 to 5000 tests per day for the next 15 days.