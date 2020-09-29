Manipur: Two Assembly seats to go for by-poll on November 7

Altogether 63,611 voters, including 30930 male and 32678 female, will exercise their franchise across 78 polling stations. (Picture for representation)

Two Assembly constituencies in Thoubal district of Manipur were among the 56 announced for by-poll by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. The by-poll will take place on November 3 and 7.

The by-poll in the two seats of Manipur, Lilong and Wangjing Tentha constituencies, will take place on November 7 along with Bihar (Lok Sabha seat).

With the ECI’s announcement, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into immediate effect from Tuesday in the entire district of Thoubal.

Joint CEO Manipur, N Ramananda, has directed all intending candidates, political parties and stake-holders to strictly comply with the MCC until the election process is completed.

The election notification for the poll will be issued on October 13.

Earlier, the ECI had declared five assembly constituencies in the state as “clear vacant” due for by-poll. But the election schedule was announced for only two constituencies. The three constituencies left out are Wangoi, Saitu and Singhat. To this, the CEO has clarified that election petitions were filed against the three constituencies. Altogether 13 seats are lying vacant in the state.

The last date for filing nomination papers is October 20 and scrutiny of nominations will be held the next day.

Altogether 63,611 voters, including 30930 male and 32678 female, will exercise their franchise across 78 polling stations. Of the total voters, Lilong has 32398 voters and 31213 voters in Wangjing Tentha.

Unlike previous elections, ballot paper option will be given to voters aged 80 years or above and to differently-abled persons, said the joint CEO Manipur.

Lilong assembly has a total of 194 voters aged 80 and above, while Wangjing Tentha has 317. With regards to differently-abled voters, Lilong has 158 and Wangjing Tentha 56.

While the state will follow general guidelines issued by the ECI for the poll, a separate management plan will be put in place based on the local requirements, said the joint CEO.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd