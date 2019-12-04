Manipur: Two arrested, AK 56 rifle, ammunition seized

The seized objects. (Express photo) The seized objects. (Express photo)

A team of Manipur police and 6 Assam Rifles personnel Sunday arrested two people for smuggling arms and recovered an AK-56 rifle along with ammunition from them.

Police officers said the two were arrested around 5:45 am along the National Highway 102 on the outskirts of Imphal City. Apart from the AK series rifle, the team also recovered 60 live rounds of AK, two magazines and two mobile phones, among other objects.

The accused were identified as Khupngaisuan Paite, 25, and Sonthianlam Paite, 34, from Churachandpur district.

H Jogeschandra, Superintendent of Police, Imphal East district, said they received a tip-off about sophisticated weapons being moved to Imphal city, and the team set up a temporary checkpost along the highway.

Jogeschandra said during the checking, an SUV was signaled to stop, but it sped away. After a chase of a few minutes, it was intercepted and the weapons found.

“The two had smuggled in the weapons from Dimapur, Nagaland, and were transporting them to Churachandpur district. A case has been registered against them. Further investigation is on,” the SP said.

