Manipur: Tribal students’ bodies call for total shutdown in hill districts after arrest of three leaders

The incident comes a day after ATSUM picketed government offices in Hill districts of Manipur as part of their agitation over the delay of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Election in Hill districts. Here, bandh volunteers are seen in Churachandpur district. (Source: Jimmy Leivon)

The All Tribal Student’s Union Manipur (ATSUM), Kuki Students’ Organisation (KSO) and All Naga Student’s Association Manipur (ANSAM) called for an emergency total shutdown in the hill districts of Manipur from Tuesday.

The shutdown was imposed in protest against the arrest of three ATSUM leaders late Monday night by Manipur Police.

The incident comes a day after ATSUM picketed government offices in Hill districts of Manipur as part of their agitation over the delay of the Autonomous District Council (ADC) Election in Hill districts.

According to sources, the arrested ATSUM leaders were identified as Khaiminlen Doungel, Henkai Singsit and Simthar Jajo. The exact reason behind the arrest could not be confirmed at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, many tribal students’ bodies have extended their support by effectively enforcing the total shutdown call by the three students’ bodies.

In Kangpokpi district, traffic was disrupted along the National Highway 102 (Imphal-Dimapur road) with KSO Sadar Hills enforced a road blockade. Normal life was also partially affected in Churachandpur district with volunteer of KSO Churachandpur strictly enforcing road blockade along the highway. However, there was no report of any untoward incident during the shutdown.

ATSUM, the apex tribal students’ body has been protesting against the delay in conducting the ADC election. As per ATSUM, the state government has remained indifferent towards the charter of demands despite having signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) twice. Issuance of notification for general elections to ADC election was one of the main demands of the students’ body.