Manipur: Trial court frames charges against six cops in fake encounter case

A trial court in Imphal West Thursday framed charges against six police officials in connection with a fake encounter case that took place 21 years ago.

The officials were charged under section 302, 342, 201, 218 of the IPC. The trial will begin from February 17.

The victim, one R K Laksana was allegedly killed in an encounter after being arrested by a team of Manipur Police commandos from his uncle’s house at Singjamei Chingamakha Oinam Leirak, Imphal West district on February 15, 1999.

As per police FIR, Laksana, who was a member of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA) militant, was killed in a cross-firing incident.

However, a CBI report said the deceased was very much under police protection and custody when the police commando team took him to Loitang Khunou instead of keeping him in the police lock-up.

This is the seventh chargesheet filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) after it was constituted by the CBI in compliance with a Supreme Court order issued on July 14, 2017 to probe into as many as 1,528 cases of extrajudicial killings in the state allegedly by the Army, paramilitary forces and Manipur Police.

The SIT submitted the chargesheet against the six policemen in the case on November 27, 2018.

The chargesheet was submitted before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West by the SIT after having completed an investigation in the extrajudicial killing. The case was transferred to Session Judge, Imphal West.

