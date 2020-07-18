Manipur top police officer shoots himself inside his office, rushed to hospital

Official source said that the ADGP shot himself with his service pistol around 1:30 pm. Official source said that the ADGP shot himself with his service pistol around 1:30 pm.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manipur, Arvind Kumar allegedly shot himself this afternoon at his office chamber located inside the 1st Manipur Battalion campus, Imphal. He has been rushed to the hospital with severe head injury.

Manipur Chief Secretary, Dr J Suresh Babu, who visited the injured officer, said that Kumar is responding well to the treatment. “Arvind Kumar is conscious, he is responding to whatever the doctors are asking him. He is very lucky to be alive with the nature of injury he sustained”, said Suresh Babu. It is learnt that the bullet which entered from under his chin exited on the left temple.

The Chief Secretary said that the ADGP will be shifted to New Delhi for further treatment once his condition becomes stable.

“Arvind kumar is a good police officer. He came back to Manipur after his long stint from Intelligence Bureau. It is a very unfortunate incident and we don’t know yet what could be the reason behind it”, added the Chief Secretary.

Arvind Kumar, IPS Manipur cadre 1992 bath, is incharge of law and order in the police department of Manipur.

Official sources said that Kumar had joined the state police department around four months back. Before that, he was on deputation at the intelligence bureau Ministry of Home Affairs.

