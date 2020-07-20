Manipur top cop who allegedly shot self flown to AIIMS

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the police officer at Raj Medicity Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ @NBirenSingh) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the police officer at Raj Medicity Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ @NBirenSingh)

Additional Director General (ADG) of Manipur Police Arvind Kumar, who allegedly shot himself on Saturday, was Sunday flown to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, for treatment.

The injured police officer left Imphal around 5 pm from Bir Tikendrajit International Airport by an air ambulance.

Before his departure, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the police officer at Raj Medicity.

ADG Kumar is in charge of Law and Order of the Manipur police department. On Saturday afternoon, he allegedly shot himself with his service pistol at his office chamber, at 1st Manipur Rifles. He was rushed to Raj Medicity hospital, where a minor operation, ‘external ventricular drain (EVD)’, was conducted on him.

“A team of highly skilled doctors at Raj Medicity briefed me on the condition of Arvind Kumar, IPS, ADGP (L&O), Manipur Police, who was critically injured in an unfortunate incident yesterday. He will be taken to AIIMS, Delhi by an Air Ambulance today,” said the Manipur Chief Minister.

Hospital authorities said the officer’s condition was improving.

Kumar, IPS, Manipur cadre, recently joined the police department after a long stint as the joint director, Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs.

While what triggered the shooting remains unclear, a case has been registered into the incident.

Manipur DGP LM Khaute on Saturday told reporters that he had had a meeting with Kumar days before the incident, where he was “perfectly normal”.

