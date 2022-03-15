Manipur: Top BJP leaders including CM Biren leave for Delhi

Caretaker Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh, BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi and MLA Th Biswajit Singh on Tuesday left Imphal for New Delhi.

The incident comes a day after BJP central office appointed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharam and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju as central observers for the election of Manipur Legislature party leader.

Sources from BJP Manipur said they were invited by the party’s central leaders to attend a parliamentary board meeting.

With regard to the election of the legislature party leader for the state, the sources said it will be finalised only after the central observers meet all the newly-elected MLAs.

The BJP had won a clear majority in the recently-concluded Assembly election by securing 32 seats in the House of 60. However, it is yet to stake claim to form the new government and has not announced who the next chief minister would be.

The Janata Dal (United), which won six seats, Naga People’s Front (NPF) which won five seats, and two independent MLAs have pledged their support to BJP.