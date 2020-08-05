Manipur to scale up COVID-19 tests, purchase 50,000 more test kits

Manipur has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths and the cumulative positive cases have crossed the 3,000- mark. (Express photo for representation). Manipur has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths and the cumulative positive cases have crossed the 3,000- mark. (Express photo for representation).

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh Wednesday said the state is going to purchase 50,000 ICMR- approved Rapid Antigen Test kits to scale up COVID-19 tests in the state. The development comes in the wake of a continued spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state, particularly among the security forces.

“With the number of positive cases now touching 1,197, we are all concerned. Each person should re-commit to adopt the COVID-19 preventive actions of social distancing, wearing face masks and washing hands with soap. All social gathering should be avoided,” said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister informed that of the total 1,197 active cases, 502 were personnel of Army/Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and the rest from the general population.

N. Biren Singh said Manipur Chief Secretary had a meeting with senior officers of the Army and CAPF on Tuesday to ensure that security forces enhance their COVID prevention actions. He said separate SOPs have been agreed wherein each force will designate a nodal officer and also earmark quarantine and COVID care facility for their men. No personnel will be sent out of duty unless COVID negative status is clear, Singh added.

Noting that there have been positive cases within the police department, Singh informed that contact tracing and testing has been taken up aggressively.

According to an official source, over 840 police personnel and contacts have already been tested. To scale up testing, a dedicated sample taking/testing team is being set up using police department doctors and health care workers, added the same source.

“We have also decided to increase the number of sample/testing teams in Imphal West and East as spread is more,” said the Chief Minister.

Manipur has recorded seven COVID-19 deaths and the cumulative positive case has crossed the 3,000- mark. Till Wednesday, the total positive cases stood at 3,093. The recovery rate stands at 60.20 per cent.

It is learnt that the state had procured 20,000 kits of ICMR-approved Rapid Antigen Test kits.

Manipur at present has 1,636 beds available at all entire COVID care centres combined. Accordingly, the COVID beds at JNIMS (100) and RIMS (47) will be earmarked for treatment of symptomatic and severe COVID positive patients. It is also expected that RIMS and JNIMS will reactivate their non-COVID services, including OPD, maternity services among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest North East India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd