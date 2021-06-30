Manipur to relax Covid curbs in phases, CM reward for first fully vaccinated constituency

Manipur Wednesday announced that the current Covid-19 restrictions in the form of curfews and containment zones would be relaxed in a calibrated manner after assessing the transmission of the disease.

At the same time, the state government notified that priority will be given for vaccinated workers and employees in the opening up of institutions, markets, and offices.

“The state will be relaxing the curfew/containment zone orders in future in a calibrated manner by accessing the Covid infection scenario. While opening up without compromising public health safety, it has been considered prudent to prioritise opening institutions, organisations, factories, shops, markets, offices, etc where its employees and workers are Covid vaccinated,” an order issued by the state Home department read. The order would also apply to NREGA job card-holders and workers of government and private projects.

The state government has imposed a night curfew in seven districts including capital Imphal after fresh Covid-19 cases spiked at an all-time high. Containment zones have also been declared in several districts.

Meanwhile, to encourage the vaccination drive, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 20 lakhs to the first fully vaccinated Assembly constituency.

The CM made the announcement during the launch of the Mobile Insulated Vaccination Bus in the Imphal East district.