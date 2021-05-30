Manipur to provide financial assistance to children who lost their parents to Covid

CM N Biren Singh at a programme to distribute masks and santisers at a children's home on Sunday (Twitter: @sambitswaraj)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday announced the Chief Minister’s Bal Seva Scheme to provide financial assistance to children orphaned by the pandemic.

The Chief Minister said that under the scheme, the state would provide financial assistance of Rs 3500 per month to children who lost their parents due to Covid and are now staying with their extended family members or guardians.

In case such children do not have any guardians, they would be kept in child care institutions, he said. The Centre is providing assistance of Rs 2,160 per child every month for those who are below 10 and are staying in these institutions, he added.

Regarding protection of property rights of such children, the CM said that stamp duty would be exempted during the registration of the deceased parents’ property (land) in their name. Land revenue would also be exempted for such transferred land till the child attends the age of 21 years, he added.

Singh further said that the scheme would also ensure specific institutional care and education for adolescent girls. They would be given preference for admission in Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) to ensure sensitive care, proper protection and free education.

Laptops would be provided as a one-time special assistance to those children who are studying in Class 11 or above or are undergoing a vocational course after completing Class X, the CM added.