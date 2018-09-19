Manipur to introduce anti-mob violence bill, five accuse in lynching of man sent to jail

As per the police report submitted to the court, Farooque was caught and beaten up by locals of Tharoijam Imphal West district, on September 13 for allegedly trying to steal a scooter. As per the police report submitted to the court, Farooque was caught and beaten up by locals of Tharoijam Imphal West district, on September 13 for allegedly trying to steal a scooter.

The Manipur state cabinet Wednesday decided to introduce the ‘Manipur Mob Violence Control and Prohibition Bill’ in the State Legislative Assembly soon. The decision comes in the wake of the statewide protest condemning the lynching of Farooque Khan on September 13 at Tharoijamm, for allegedly trying to steal a scooter. Khan belonged to Lilong Haoreibi in Thoubal district.

The decision was taken in a historic Cabinet meeting held for the first time at Jiribam District Headquarters Wednesday.

Government spokesperson Biswajit said that the rate of awarding instant punishment by a mob without any fair trial is increasing day by day in the State. As such, the new Bill would be introduced in the House to check such injustice, he added.

Meanwhile, the five individuals who were arrested in connection with the lynching of 26-year-old Farooque Khan at Tharoijam has been remanded to judicial custody for 15 days by the chief judicial magistrate, Imphal West.

As per the police report submitted to the court, Farooque was caught and beaten up by locals of Tharoijam Imphal West district, on September 13 for allegedly trying to steal a scooter (Honda Activa) from the garage of the accused Girani, who is one of the five accused and a personnel of the India Reserve Battalion (IRB). The mob also destroyed a car which was also allegedly used by Farooque and accomplices.

Subsequently, Farooque was evacuated to RIMS for treatment but the medical officer of RIMS casualty declared him brought dead, the report said. However, two of the deceased alleged accomplices are yet to be arrested.

The investigating officer (IO) also informed the magistrate that the video clipping of the assault uploaded on the social media was seized in the form of CD and photographs by observing formalities.

The weapons used by the accused Girani and another suspect, while assaulting the deceased were recovered after seeing the video and the apparels of the two accused while committing the crime were also sized, the officer said.

It is reported that during further investigation, the accused have admitted to having committed the said crime.

The remaining accused wanted in the case are under surveillance and police are trying their best to arrest them at the earliest. The accused who involved in the lynching were charged under section 117/302/34 IPC.

The Manipur Human Rights Commission has also taken up a suo-motu cognizance of the case and it has directed the DGP Manipur to take up an enquiry into the matter and submit a report by September 22.

The joint action committee (JAC) formed in connection with the death of Farooque, claimed the deceased was innocent and was an MBA, who passed out from the Karnataka College of Management. He reportedly left home to meet a friend, the JAC added.

Manipur Police department also reportedly suspended four police personnel who were seen in the videos, standing as a mere spectator when the assault against Farooque was taking place.

