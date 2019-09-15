Manipur to host UN conference on drugs, HIV/AIDS: Governor Najma Heptullah

Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla Sunday announced that the state is going host the United Nations International Conference to discuss the issues related to drug menace, HIV/AIDS problems in the region on September 30 and October 1.

Advertising

Heptualla made the announcement during the 13th Foundation Day Celebration of the Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) held at Hotel Imphal.

Heptulla said that delegates from at least seven countries would be participating at the International Conference.

She urged Chief Minister N Biren Singh to invite the home ministers of all the north-eastern states to the Conference so that the region can have a comprehensive policy to deal with such issues.

Advertising

In addition to increasing sexual crimes, women also suffer from other debilitating challenges which put them at a serious disadvantage, the Manipur Governor said. Women living with HIV/AIDS, orphans are soft targets for social stigma and discrimination and various forms of human rights violations, she pointed out.

She stated that many women-specific and women-related legislation to protect women against social discrimination, violence and atrocities among others have been enacted. However, the full implementation of such laws are hindered or delayed due to lack of awareness of the existence of such legislations.

She exhorted the MSCW to explore ways and means on how to eliminate all man-made social aberrations and means to prevent all crimes against women with the help of Law Enforcing Agencies of the State.

Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh said that women of the state are at the forefront in various fields including sports.

Singh said the State government has introduced many welfare schemes for women and is focussed on women empowerment in the State.

“The present government is committed to uplift the lives of the women and encouraging women to live with dignity. Several women are being given key positions in various departments including DCs and SPs in the State,” he pointed out.

Construction of women markets in the hill districts, establishment of fast track courts to accelerate delivery of justice in cases dealing with crimes against women, setting up of women police stations in various districts is the glaring example of the commitment of the Government, said Biren Singh.