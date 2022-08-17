scorecardresearch
Manipur to host its first Durand Cup match Thursday

The state has declared a half-day holiday in all government offices, including public service undertakings, corporations, autonomous bodies and educational institutions, Thursday.

Written by Jimmy Leivon | Imphal |
August 17, 2022 9:10:00 pm
Durand Cup 2022Manipur is co-hosting the Durand Cup for the first time. (File Photo)

The Manipur government has made all necessary arrangements to co-host the 131st Durand Cup, officials said. The first match of the Manipur leg of the tournament will be held at Khuman Lampak main stadium in Imphal Thursday. Notably, Manipur is co-hosting the cup for the first time.

Bollywood singer Papon along with Padma Shri Guru Rewben Mashangva will perform the Durand theme song to mark the occasion. Homegrown clubs NEROCA FC and TRAU FC will lock horns in the first match of the Manipur leg of the tournament, which will be inaugurated by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

An official order issued to this effect stated that the half-day holiday was declared to enable government employees and others to witness the inaugural match in the state.

Meanwhile, players of Chennaiyin FC, who will compete against Army Red FT on August 20, arrived in Imphal Wednesday.

The team members including the coach and other officials were accorded a warm welcome with traditional songs and dances at a hotel in the city.

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 09:10:00 pm

