Manipur to host 3rd World Bamboo Workshop

In a first in the country, the World Bamboo Organisation (WBO) will be conducting the 3rd World Bamboo Workshop in Imphal from February 4 to 8.

Professor Nirmala Chongtham, ambassador of the World Bamboo Organization, India made the announcement during a press conference held in Imphal on Tuesday.

World Bamboo Workshop is an annual event organised by the WBO with an objective to spread the traditional use and application of bamboo from a particular place or region of the world while bringing all the scientific, technical and traditional knowledge available under one roof.

P. Vaiphei, Principal Secretary (Trade Commerce & Industries) told reporters that an inaugural program will be held on February 4 at City Convention Centre, Imphal and around 300 delegates from 20 countries are expected to participate in the workshop.

During this workshop, stalls would be opened in different locations in Imphal to give a demonstration on the use of Bamboo, an exhibition showcasing bamboo products, bamboo food items etc besides plenary discussion and lectures, said Vaiphei.

He said that “Bamboo food cooking competition” using bamboo products, like bamboo soot, would be organised to focus on the food aspect of bamboo.

Vaiphei informed that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) would also be signed with two companies namely ‘DICMA Trade’ from Mexico and ‘Grow More Biotech’ from Bengaluru during the workshop.

The principal secretary revealed that Manipur would soon introduce a Bamboo Policy to develop a sector in bamboo.

To do so, he said, the department concerned has been prepared a draft policy which is likely to be introduced in February. According to him, the Bamboo policy would be introduced after due consultation with experts and having acquired knowledge from the international workshop.

“Although we have bamboo abundantly, due to lack of a proper policy the state is unable to tap the full potential of bamboo,” he observed.

According to an expert, Northeastern India is described as a repository of bamboo resources having 28 per cent of the country’s bamboo area, with Manipur alone contributing 14 per cent to the country’s growing stock. Moreover, Manipur reportedly has 55 species of bamboo.

Professor Ch. Priyoranjan of Manipur University, K. Angami Principal Chief Conservation of Forest, DD Haokip, Addl. PCCF, C. Arthur, Director Trade Commerce & Industries and Anurag among others who were present during the conference.