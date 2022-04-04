Manipur to hold Class 10 and 12 board exams this week as Covid situation improves

With daily Covid infections having plummeted to fewer than 10 and most of the restrictions off, Manipur is going to conduct the Class 10 and 12 board exams from Tuesday and Thursday respectively.

Dr Sapam Mangijao Singh, secretary of the Board of Secondary Education Manipur, said that as many as 39,700 students would appear for the examinations in 192 centres. The exams will conclude on March 30.

The medical directorate has been directed to take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of Covid-19, he added.

L Mahendra, chairman of the Council of Higher Secondary Education Manipur, said the Class 12 examinations, to be held at 118 centres, would conclude on May 5. Of the total 28,400 students appearing for the examinations, 8,203 are from the arts stream while 19,629 are from the science stream and 568 from the commerce stream.

Mahendra said the government had taken all necessary steps to conduct the examinations in a free and fair manner. All the Covid norms to be followed were discussed among the principals of the 118 examination centres and supervising officers from March 14 to March 15. An interaction was also held with a team of the flying squad, he added.

Over the past two years, the pandemic has affected the education sector, with examinations being conducted online under the guidance of the Ministry of Education, the official said.