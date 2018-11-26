Manipur to have Visa Facilitation Office soon: CM N. Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday has said that a Visa Facilitation Office (VSO) would soon open in Imphal to issue visas for over 30 countries.

Advertising

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering during the Indo Myanmar Sangai Business Summit 2018 held at Hotel Classic Grande in Imphal on Monday.

The Summit is organised by Act East Policy Committee, Government of Manipur in association with Business Excellence Group Manipur.

Chief Minister of Sagaing region of Myanmar Dr Myint Naing, Minister for Development, Sagaing, Myanmar U. Myint Kyi, Minister for Social Welfare, Sagaing, Myanmar Dr Zaw Win and delegates from Myanmar and India attended the summit.

Advertising

N. Biren Singh said that the Manipur Government has constituted a state-level committee to aid and give advice in the effective operationalization of Act East policy, Manipur in association with the Government of India, in order to strengthen the relationship between India and Myanmar.

Impressing upon the visiting dignitaries, Singh announced that Manipur Government would provide land for the construction of a guest house for Myanmarese pilgrims visiting Bodh Gaya every year. “Manipur shares strong cultural affinities with Myanmar in terms of taste and preferences with a huge potential for partnership in trade, commerce, culture and tourism”, he added.

Asserting that Manipur is India’s gateway to the South East Asian countries, he exhorted the people of the State to grab the golden opportunity to help Manipur prosper.

“We all should work together towards building a better society and bright future. He further stated that Manipur will be developed soon if we work systematically together”, added Singh.

He asserted that after the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi transformed the ‘Look East policy’ into ‘Act East Policy’, the North-East region of India is seen as the “new engine of growth” for India and a keystone in India’s Act East policy.

The Chief Minister of Manipur further said Sagaing region and the state of Manipur are vital in realizing the Act East policy of India, adding that an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Moreh was inaugurated at the beginning of the year to facilitate greater people to people contact, trade and commerce between the two countries.

Sagaing CM Dr Myint Naing said the two countries should ensure stable and sustainable economic development and build prosperous and strong relations. Noting the similarities shared by the two regions in terms of culture and tradition, he believed that such an initiative would provide a great opportunity to support each other at various levels.

Advertising

The Sagaing Chief Minister also invited the N. Biren Singh and people of Manipur to visit Sagaing during the Naga Traditional Festival, to be held from January 14 to 16 next year.