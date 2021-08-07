Manipur to discontinue curfew imposed to curb Covid spread

The state government had imposed a total curfew in the entire state from July 18 in view of the wide prevalence of the Delta variant in the state. The state had confirmed as many as 205 cases of the Delta variant on July 12. (File Photo)

The Manipur cabinet decided to discontinue the ongoing curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 and adopt a micro-containment approach.

According to an official source, the decision was taken during a review meeting convened Saturday.

“The state Cabinet carefully reviewed the curfew imposed for 21 days to control Covid transmission. To maintain balance with livelihood and economic activities, it was decided to discontinue curfew and adopt a micro-containment zone approach, in line with Central Government advisories,” the source said.

“To strictly enforce the new approach, the deputy commissioners are tasked to fully involve gram panchayats, village authorities, locals clubs among others,” added the source.

The decision of the cabinet comes two days after the Union Health Ministry deputed a multi-disciplinary Central team in the state to aid in management of Covid-19.

The central team, which comprises three senior doctors, will specifically look at the areas of testing, including genome sequencing for SARS-CoV-2 variants. It will also look into contact tracing, including surveillance, containment operations and observation of Covid-appropriate behaviours.

The state government had imposed a total curfew in the entire state from July 18 in view of the wide prevalence of the Delta variant in the state. The state had confirmed as many as 205 cases of the Delta variant on July 12.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh said the curfew was necessitated to break the chain of transmission with the daily positive cases going over 1,000.

With the positivity rate coming down to 14%, the state on Tuesday relaxed the ongoing curfew in nine districts. The curfew, however, was extended for four days in seven districts where the positivity rate was high.