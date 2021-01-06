Manipur to conduct Covid vaccination dry-run on January 8

The Manipur government is all set to conduct a dry-run for Covid-19 vaccination across the state, with the exception of Imphal West and Thoubal districts, on January 8. The state-wide dry-run would follow a successful trial in Thoubal and Imphal West districts on January 2.

The state health department on Wednesday said it had instructed all district administrations concerned to arrange the required logistics for the exercise which will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon.

While the Centre had set the target of 41,000 healthcare workers (HCWs) from Manipur to be given the vaccine in the first phase, the state health department has identified 42,843 HCWs from government and private hospitals. Anganwadi workers and helpers, Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) supervisors and Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs) are among others who would be vaccinated. The state expects to receive 46,000 vaccine doses.

As part of preparatory measures, the state formed its first steering committee on the vaccination programme on November 25 and under the chairmanship of chief secretary, immunisation meetings with the state task force have already been held twice.

A control room has also been opened at the Directorate of Family Welfare under the state government. Of the total 16 districts, 10 have conducted district task force meetings for the vaccination programme. A training of trainers on the administration of vaccines was also started on December 15.

To store the vaccine, as many as 126 cold chain points have been set up in various districts of Manipur. Of them, 27 are being run on solar energy.