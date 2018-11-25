Manipur to bestow Mary Kom with an appropriate title: CM N. Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that the State government will honour M.C. Mary Kom by conferring an appropriate title in recognition to her unprecedented feat of winning the sixth gold medal in the World Boxing Championship and her illustrious career in the field.

The title would soon be announced in a grand reception ceremony for the boxing ace, to be organised after her arrival in the State.

M.C. Mary Kom has made the State and the entire country proud, said N. Biren Singh, adding that the matter of bestowing the title would be discussed by the State Cabinet.

Mangte Chungneijang Mary Kom popularly known as Mary Kom or Magnificient Mary, created history in women’s boxing on Saturday, winning her sixth world championship gold at the 10th World Women’s Boxing Championships at the JD Jhadav Hall.

The 35-year-old mother of three is the winner of Padma Shree award and several other titles including Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Padma Bhushan etc.

Manipur Sports Minister, Letpao Haokip also congratulated Mary Kom, on winning the sixth world championships Gold.

“On behalf of the people of Manipur and on my personal behalf, I convey my heartiest congratulations to MC Mary Kom for winning the prestigious Gold Medal in the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championship title for the sixth time. Mary Kom has brought laurels for our country – India and Manipur, in particular. May God bless her with good health and prosperity in all her endeavours”, said the Minister.

The Olympics bronze medalist belongs to the indigenous Kom tribe of Manipur, which has a population of 15,467 as per the 2001 census.

She is the first daughter of M Tonpa Kom and M Akham Kom of Kangathel village in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The Komrem Union heartily congratulated the indomitable MC Mary Kom on becoming the first 6 times world women boxing champion.

The Komrem community (Kom, Purum, Chiru, Aimol, Koireng, Kharam tribes) are very proud of Mary Kom for introducing the name of Komrem Community to the world, said Lallkhomang Serto, president of the Union.

Though the population of Komrem is not even close to one per cent of Manipur’s total population, Mary Kom surely has made the community known to all, said Serto.