Manipur: Three students test Covid-19 positive in Noney district, school declared containment zone

A private school in Noney district of Manipur was declared as a containment Zone on Friday after three students tested positive for Covid-19.

The district administration in an order stated that in view of the impending threat of Covid-19 pandemic in the area, it has become expedient to issue containment measure to prevent spread of the disease in the area. The order stated that any person, institution or organisation found violating any of the containment measures would be deemed to have committed an offence punishable under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Noney Dr Edwin said that three students were boarders of St John’s School, Nungba. They all are juvenile studying in class eight hailing from M Khunou village under Nungba Sub-division.

The students were tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday after they developed some symptoms like fever. The minors were admitted to COVID Care Centre (CCC) Jawarharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal, added the CMO.

While the minors are said to be recovering, 60 persons, including the hostel warden and teachers, who came into contact with the positive students were also tested the following day. Fortunately, all the 60 individuals tested negative, said the CMO.

Dr Edwin said that the students had no travel history of visiting any other places other than their village.

It has been informed that family members and villagers who came into contact with the minors were also tested and found to be negative.

Nevertheless, the district administration ordered them (villagers, families) to be kept under home isolation.

On March 3, Manipur Education department approved re-opening of schools for class 6 to 8 from March 8 strictly observing SOP prepared by the state.