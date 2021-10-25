Manipur: Three militants, involved in ‘indiscriminate firing’ that killed four, held

A joint team of Imphal West District Police Commando and a column of 15 Assam Rifles arrested three cadres of the banned Kuki National Front (N) allegedly involved in the indiscriminate firing that killed four villagers, including a minor boy, in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on October 12.

The police said the men were arrested in separate counter-insurgency operations carried out in Kangpokpi. One of them, identified as Seigoulun, was arrested around 9.30 pm Sunday from the area adjoining Moidangpok and New Keithelmanbi, cops said.

“On preliminary examination, one of the arrested cadres Seigoulun disclosed that he is an active cadre of KNF(N) working under the command of self-styled vice-chairman Mangsat Haokip. He was involved in kidnapping, extortion of money from the general public and looting of vehicles plying along NH-2 (Imphal-Dimapur),” said S Ibomcha, Superintendent of Police, Imphal West.

The SP said Seigoulun admitted that he had carried out the firing, along with six other cadres of KNF(N), under the command of James Kipgen of Gangpijang village, the self-styled chairman of the outfit, as well as Mangsat of N Boljang village in Kangpokpi.

The joint team – along with Seigoulun – rushed to Motbung and Sapermeina areas to arrest his associates. During the operation, two more cadres identified as Henminlun and Hentinshe were arrested from their respective homes early on Monday, the SP added.

A 9 mm pistol and a magazine loaded with five 9 mm ammunition, a .32 pistol and a magazine loaded with three .32-calibre ammunition, and a mobile phone were reportedly recovered from Henminlun and Hentinshe. The joint team will continue the operation to nab the other accused.

On October 12, gunmen had opened fire at a group of villagers attending a funeral service at the B Gamnom village ground killing four of them, including an eight-year-old boy, and injuring several others.