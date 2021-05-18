Manipur: Three JNIMS’ Covid lab staff, including senior-most doctor, test positive

The update in the state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) also shows that JNIMS has not conducted Covid-19 tests since Monday. (PTI Photo)

In what could be termed as a setback in the fight against the pandemic in the state, three of the five doctors of Covid-19 testing laboratory at the Jawarhlal Nehru Institute of Medial Sciences (JNIMS) Imphal tested positive on Tuesday.

As a result, the JNIMS laboratory, one of the main testing facilities in the state, apparently stopped conducting Covid-19 tests.

The update in the state’s Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) also shows that JNIMS has not conducted Covid-19 tests since Monday. This has triggered a cause of concern even as Manipur witnesses an alarming number of Covid-19 positive cases and deaths.

Moreover, of the total 17 testing facilities in the state, JNIMS is one of the two main testing facilities after Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) that has the capacity to conduct about 1,000 test samples in 24 hours while the rest are private diagnostic labs, private and district hospitals.

Dr Th. Bhimo, director JNIMS, while confirming the report, said the authorities are trying their best to keep running the laboratory.

The three, who tested positive, include a senior doctor who is leading the laboratory team in conducting the tests since the first wave of Covid-19 pandemic.

“The doctors despite their positive status completed their task till Saturday before they went for Isolation. We must respect the level of dedication shown by the frontline warriors,” said Dr Th. Bhimo.

The JNIMS director informed that the nodal officer of the laboratory was also engaged to assist in the testing to keep the operation up and running.

On Tuesday, as many as 624 fresh cases of Covid-19 were reported out of the 3,201 test samples, while 20 died due to Covid complications.