Manipur: Three injured Myanmar nationals brought to Imphal for treatment

At least three Myanmar nationals with bullet injuries were brought to Manipur capital Imphal for treatment on Friday. The injured are reportedly residents of Tamu town, Myanmar, about 5 km away from the last Indian border town of Moreh in Tengnoupal district.

The three have been identified as Phuyoo alias Phuzo, 32, son of Miyantian; Nyae Yoon alias Konanoo, 29, son of Weayyoon; and Nay Nay Thoo alias Nyu Nyu Thun, 31, son of Myinninth.

Local sources from Moreh border town said the injured were brought to Moreh sub-divisional hospital late last night. After first-aid, the injured were referred to hospital in Imphal.

Initially, the Myanmar nationals were brought to Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Imphal Friday morning. However, one of the injured, Naye Yoon, was shifted to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Imphal.

As per a medical report of Moreh hospital, Phuyoo had sustained a bullet at his abdomen; Nyae Yoon at his right chest and right knee, and Nay Nay Thoo received bullet injury in the ride side of his back.

The medical report further stated that the injured were referred from Tamu hospital for further treatment. It is not yet clear how the injured Myanmar nationals crossed over to the Indian side.

On March 9 2020, Manipur sealed the Indo-Myanmar gate number one and two at Moreh in the wake of the increased number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus infection in the neighbouring country. Subsequently, Myanmar also sealed its border since the pandemic.

On March 3, 2021, the chairman of District Administration, Tamu Myanmar Kyaw Win Oo, in a letter to the deputy commissioner, Tengnoupal, informed that the Indo-Myanmar friendship gates will remain closed till March 31.