Manipur: Three arrested for forging Chief Minister’s signature

Three persons allegedly involved in forging the signature of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh were arrested Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police, Imphal East district, Jogeshchandra Haobijam said the three were arrested following a complaint lodged by the director of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Dr Th Bhimo, on May 29.

The accused forged the CM’s signature in a letter addressed to Dr Bhimo Singh for consideration of some individuals in the selection of JNIMS staff nurse, said Haobijam.

Those arrested have been identified as Nongthombam Ibomcha Singh, 47, Ninghui Keishing, 66, and Khoinaijam Dijen Singh, 48. The accused were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal East, on the same day of their arrest. The court remanded them in police custody for three days.

The copies of the UO (unofficial) letter carrying a forged signature of the Chief Minister was sent to his office on January 31, 2019 and January 17 this year for consideration of some individuals in the selection of JNIMS staff, the SP added.

The SP said the two cases were registered at Porompat police station and the three persons were arrested in connection with the case under sections 402/468/471 of the IPC on Monday. During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, the SP added.

