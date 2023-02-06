scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
10 Myanmar nationals arrested in Manipur

The incident comes 11 days after 81 Myanmar nationals including 10 minors were detained for illegal entry and settlement in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Foreigners Act. (Representative/ File)

The Manipur Police Monday arrested as many as 10 Myanmar nationals who were found staying illegally in the Churachandpur district of the state.

The Myanmar nationals were rounded up during a search operation. The police said they conducted the operation following a tipoff.

During the search operation, suspected illegal Myanmar nationals reportedly fled after seeing police personnel. After a hot chase through the fields, all the 10 suspected illegal Myanmar nationals were rounded up, the police added.

The police further said the Myanmar nationals have admitted that they came to Churachandpur on different dates and years and took shelter secretly at Vaal Veng.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Foreigners Act.

The incident comes 11 days after 81 Myanmar nationals including 10 minors were detained for illegal entry and settlement in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur. Tengnoupal district lies in the easternmost corner of Manipur bordering Myanmar.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 19:55 IST
UPSC Key- February 6, 2023: Know and Understand Guaranteed Pension Scheme, Green Climate Fund, Spy balloon and many more

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
