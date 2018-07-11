Landslides kill nine people, mostly children, in Manipur’s Tamenglong

Manipur: Nine people were killed in landslides in Tamenglong. (Express photo) Manipur: Nine people were killed in landslides in Tamenglong. (Express photo)

At least nine people, mostly children, were killed in landslides at three places in Manipur’s Tamenglong district Wednesday. Seven bodies have been recovered so far and the search operations are underway for the remaining two.

Torrential rains have affected life across the north-eastern states with multiple instances of landslides and flash floods being reported from the states of Mizoram, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Assam. The flood situation has deteriorated in Assam with 17 deaths reported so far with around 24,000 people still trapped in the deluge in four districts, an official report said.

In June, multiple landslides had blocked vital transport routes, hindering relief work in the affected states. Security forces comprising paramilitary troops as well as the Army were deployed for relief operations and medical support in Tripura, Assam and Manipur.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

