Manipur suspends all three teachers of a school for not following new timings

Manipur’s education department has suspended three teachers in a disciplinary action for allegedly not following new school timings that were introduced on April 1.

The suspended teachers were posted at Maibam Pali Junior High School in the Thoubal district. L Nandakumar, director of the department, issued suspension orders for the trio who, it is learnt, were the only teachers at the school.

The director said the zonal education officer was instructed to verify a video that had gone viral on social media showing the school remained closed till around 10 am. Subsequently, it was learnt that the school started around two hours late, said the director.

The state cabinet last month decided to revise the working hours of government offices and schools. Government offices now start from 9 am and employees have a five-day work week. To enable proper home management as well as east traffic congestion, school timings have also been changed, with classes starting at 8 am.

A statement issued by the government read, “The new system will improve the output and productivity of government servants by providing much-needed rest and rejuvenation on weekends. It will also enable adequate time for schoolchildren to productively use afternoon hours.”