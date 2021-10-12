Manipur: Four villagers, including minor, killed in indiscriminate firing by militants

At least four villagers, including an eight-year-old boy, were killed and two others injured after suspected militants opened fire at a group of people in Kangpokpi district.

The incident comes two days after security forces gunned down four militants belonging to the banned Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA).

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident and termed it as an act of terrorism.

According to sources, the villagers were conducting a condolence service at B Ganom village ground when the militants indiscriminately opened fire at the gathering. Police said the incident occurred around 11:30 am.

It is learnt that some of the militants who were killed in the gunbattle with security forces are from nearby surrounding villages.

In the firing, two villagers, including the village chief N P Kholen, died on the spot. Later, police recovered two more bodies in the vicinity of the village with bullet injuries. A two-year-old boy was among the injured.

Police said the death toll may increase as they were informed of some missing persons. A large contingent of police led by ADGP rank officers also rushed to the spot till the time of filing this report.

Last Sunday, four cadres of KNLA were killed in an encounter with combined forces comprising Army and Assam Rifles at Hingojang.