Manipur: Sub-inspector suspended for negligence in drug smuggling case

Manipur police has suspended a sub-inspector (SI) for alleged dereliction of duty that resulted in a drug smuggler getting bail. The sub-inspector, Md Anuwar Hussain, posted in Imphal East district police station, was put under suspension by an order of the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East, on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Hussain was the investigating officer (IO) in a case related to the arrest of a suspected 72-year-old drug smuggler. The smuggler was arrested with a huge cache of illicit drugs, including 53 grams of Heroin, WY tablets (1600) and Rs 12.5 lakh. Sources said neither did Hussain maintain proper documentation of the case nor did he make a serious attempt to arrest other important associates of the arrested drug smuggler.

Moreover, in his report submitted to the court, the sub-inspector did not verify the claim made by the accused and told the judge that the money seized was proceeds of the sale of a paddy field, sources said. Subsequently, the accused was let off on bail.

In a directive, Imphal East SP K Meghachandra said that Anuwar Hussain failed to conduct his duty properly and on checking the case record, it was found that there was no case dairy and no serious attempt had been made to arrest other key smugglers. Hussain has been prohibited from leaving the headquarters without permission during his suspension period.

“The police department shall not tolerate such irresponsible and negligent act of officers and personnel and will act strictly against such officers and personnel to ensure appropriate legal action against illicit drug dealers and also to instil confidence of the people in the police,” said a senior police officer of the district.

